SHUMWAY, Richard Dale



SHUMWAY, Richard Dale age 68 of Jamestown, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday June 20, 2023. A 1972 graduate of Beavercreek High School. Dale was born to the late Richard and Carleen Shumway of Beavercreek, Ohio, and also preceded in death by his two eldest grandchildren Andrea Lee Shumway and Caleb Allen Belongia. Survived by his wife Barbra (Doran) Shumway of Cedarville, Ohio. Loving father of Jeremy (Kim) Shumway of Seguin, Texas, Christina (Ken) Long of Eaton, Ohio, Clarissa (Andy) Klingenberger of Brookville, Ohio, Bill Doran of Cedarville, Ohio, Nathaniel Shumway (Katie) of Cedarville, Ohio, Jennifer Shumway (Rob) of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Samuel Shumway (Amber) of Oakwood, Ohio. Dale was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by his younger sister Nancy Forsthoefel and many other family members and friends. Our father took great pride in his family. He was a member of the I.U.E Local 801. He enjoyed classic cars, music, gardening, motorcycles, mushroom hunting and movies. He loved mother nature and the fresh air and sunshine, reading and he was very knowledgeable and enjoyed history. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, Ohio



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449