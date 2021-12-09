SHUMSKI, Anna



Anna Shumski, age 94 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Trinity Community. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Shumski who passed away in 1986 as well as her parents: Barney and Pauline Skupsky, her three sisters: Mary George, Helen Dougert, Anel Yezulinas, and her brother: Anthony Skupsky. She is survived by two children: Sandra (John) Hammack and Joseph (Maryl) Shumski, also two grandchildren; Eric (Lisa) Hammack and Tony (Andrea) Shumski, as well as several special nieces, nephews and other family members. Anna was born and grew up in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, where she met Leonard, her high school sweetheart. When her mother Pauline decided to move the entire family to Fairborn, Ohio, Leonard soon followed, and they were married. Anna was active in her church, Mary Help of Christians, helping with church bazaars, serving school lunches, and providing food for families and friends after church funeral services. She was an avid reader, sharing mystery books with her nieces Kay Abel and Debbie Thibodeaux. Kay and Debbie also helped Anna stay mentally sharp while visiting her at Trinity and playing hard fought contests of scrabble. Anna enjoyed some great travel experiences including a trip to Hawaii with Len, and taking an Alaskan cruise with Sandy where she took her first float plane ride. Anna retired from Wright State University after more than 20 years of service. Visitation will be held at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH, on Monday evening, December 13, 2021, from 5-8 PM. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday morning prior to the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Ave. Fairborn, OH, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10 AM. Interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery following the Mass. Condolences for the family can be made at



