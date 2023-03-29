SHUMATE, WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILL"



William J. (Bill) Shumate, formerly of the Middletown, Ohio area, passed away at his home in Palm Springs, California on March 14, 2023 at the age of 100. Bill was born December 28, 1922. Bill served his country during WWII as a Marine Aviator in the Pacific and retired as a Major in the Ohio National Guard serving his country for 31 years. Bill was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. His son John is entrusted with his Marine Corps Flight Log Book where all his WWII missions were notated and verified. He was a member of VMSB 345 and VMTB 144 aboard aircraft carrier USS Salerno Bay CVE110. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Jenny, married 67 years, and his son Bryan Keith, his parents Ethel and Edward and brothers, Jack, Ed, Jim, Art and Dick and sisters Jean, Winnie and Dorothy. He is survived by his sister Mary, son John (Matt Hengle), grandson David Shumate, Kellie Shumate McClain, granddaughters Kara Hengle and her son Cadence, Adrian Hager (Cody) and their daughters Brielle and Bennet, and his sister-in-law JoAnn Meadows (Alice Struzinsky). Also surviving is his extended family Holly Underhill (Andy) and children Presley, Evan & Brooklyn, Jackie Lysandrowski (Jason) and children Landyn & Tristyn, Andy Schwing (Tabitha) and son Jack, Krisey Darney, Kallie Cisco (Scott Howard) and daughters Haleigh & Marley and many nieces and nephews. For many years Bill was a cast member of Middletown Lyric Theatre, Sorg Opera and the High Fever Follies. His hobbies were woodworking, making his "Tin Can Men" and fishing. He loved watching silent movies and Westerns. All services will be held in California. Local arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family on our website, www.herr-riggs.com

