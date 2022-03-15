Hamburger icon
Shuman, Robert

SHUMAN, Jr., Robert

Steven "Rob" "Pops"

51, of Springfield, passed away on March 11, 2022. Rob was born on December 4, 1970, in Springfield to Robert S. Shuman Sr. and Sherry L.

(Warwick) Holbert. He had been employed as a press

operator for Valco Industries and attended Lil Country Church. Rob was a diehard Steelers fan and loved his

family, especially his grandkids. In addition to his mother,

survivors include his stepfather, Ike Holbert; children, Brad (Ashlee) Shuman and Tyler (Tiffany) Shuman; five grandchildren, Aubree, Berklee, Roree, Nathan and Liam; sister, Rhonda (Eric) Queen; step-brothers Jesse (Kara) Holbert and Collin Holbert; nieces and nephews, Talan, Layla, Westin and Whitley; fiancé, Kristin Trapp and her family; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 11:00am. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery.

