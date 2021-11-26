SHULOCK, Franklin Peter "Crazy"



Age 74, of Huber Heights, died November 19, 2021, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born December 15, 1946, in State College,



Pennsylvania, a son of Peter and Betty Jo Shulock. Frank was an Automotive Interiors



Engineering Manager for



General Motors (Inland Div/ IFG) and was also an Inspection General Foreman and Senior Quality Engineer. Crazy was a 1964 graduate of State College (PA) High School and The Pennsylvania State University where he received a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Engineering Science in 1968. In High School he won the PIAA District 6 Tennis Doubles Championship and Wrestled at 112 lbs. At Penn State he was lettered on the freshman Tennis Team. He later was a letter winner on the Wrestling Team at 123 lbs. While at Penn State he was elected to six Honorary Fraternities: Phi Eta Sigma (Freshman Scholarship), Sigma Tau (Engineering), Pi Mu Epsilon (Mathematics), Sigma Pi Sigma (Physics), Tau Beta Pi (Engineering), and Omicron Delta Kappa (All School Athletics and Scholarship). Frank was a life member of the State College Elks Lodge 1600 having been initiated in 1969. He was also their first and second Elks Country Club Champion in golf before moving to the Dayton area. In Dayton he was a 5 time semi-finalist in the Match Play City Amateur. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, and obtained the rank of Life Master. In his later years, Crazy's passion became NTN Buzztime Trivia. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Charlotte Shulock. He had no brothers, sisters or children. The family will hold a



celebration of life service at their convenience. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Frank or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

