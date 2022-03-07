Hamburger icon
SHROEDER, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHROEDER, Richard L. "Dick"

87 years old and longtime Beavercreek resident passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022. Born January 10, 1935, he now lays resting. Richard is preceded in death by his parents,

Alphonse and Leona, and siblings Camilla, Herbert and

Joseph. Richard now joins his wife of 48 years, Janet, on the very day she passed 13 years prior. Richard is remembered by family and friends, his daughter, Deborah Roark (Tim), his sons, Michael (Tammy) and Stephen. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews all grieve this passing. Visitation will be held at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9:00AM-10:30AM, funeral service following, and interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome or donations to Hospice in Richard's name will be accepted, if so desired.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

