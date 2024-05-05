Shramko, Susan

Shramko (Bow), Susan Margaret "Sue"



Susan "Sue" Margaret Shramko (nee Bow) passed away on May 1, 2024, in Hixson, Tennessee, at the age of 78. She was born on August 11, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio.



She is survived by her loving husband, Bert Shramko, children Mark Shramko, John (Teresa) Shramko, and Patty (John Hackert) Welsh.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Wounded Warriors Project, or the National Right to Life Committee.



Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415. www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524



