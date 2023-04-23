Shoup, Lois "Bonnie"



LOIS "BONNIE" SHOUP



DECEMBER 13, 1931 - APRIL 10, 2023



Lois "Bonnie" Lavonne Shoup was born on December 13, 1931 to Geraldine (nee Houtz) and Cliff Ellis and raised in Vandalia, Ohio. She is the beloved wife of Arthur "Bill" Shoup and the beloved mother of Sharon (the late Jim) Lytle and Randy (Judy) Shoup. She is preceded in death by her sister Marilyn (Bob) Peterson. Bonnie is the cherished grandmother of Patrick (Julie) Lytle and Kyle Shoup. She will also be missed by Joey the cat, who is a constant comfort for Bill.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to the Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund or to your local chapter of the Humane Society.

