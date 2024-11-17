Shoup, Arthur "Bill"



October 23, 1927 - November 13, 2024



Arthur "Bill" Shoup was born on October 23, 1927 to Clara (nee Armold) and Arthur Shoup, Sr. and raised in Vandalia, Ohio. He's the devoted father of Sharon (the late Jim) Lytle and Randy (Judy) Shoup; and cherished grandfather of Patrick (Julie) Lytle and Kyle Shoup. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois "Bonnie" Shoup and his parents. He will also be missed by Joey the cat, who was a constant comfort to him.



Bill honorably served his country in the United States Navy, worked for Prudential for 28 years, and was a longtime Mason with the Vandalia Lodge #724.



As an avid fisherman, Bill spent many peaceful days on the water with his family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to the Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund or to your local chapter of the Humane Society.



