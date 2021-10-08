SHORT, Arnold R.



81 of Springfield passed away October 4, 2021. He was born in Georges Creek, KY, on January 4, 1940, the son of Jimmie B. and Beulah Short. Arnold was the former owner of



Arnold R. Short Construction and built many homes in the area. He retired from Navistar with 32 years of service. He was a 1957 graduate of Greenon High School. Arnold was also a member of Local 402. He was known as an animal lover and having a strong work ethic. When not working he enjoyed his family time and being outdoors, whether it was boating or fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Brian Short; brothers Gene and Leon Short; and sister Gwen Domanek. Survivors



include his loving companion Delores Kelley; his children Brett (Dorthy) Short, Rana (Jeff) Holland, Mike (Nicole) Rowe and Matt Rowe; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Arnold will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1:30PM in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Dog Shelter 5201 Urbana Rd Springfield, Ohio 45502.



