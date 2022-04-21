SHOOK, Lowell R.



LOWELL R. SHOOK, age 89, of Springfield, passed away on April 17, 2022. He was born in Kenton, Ohio, on November 30, 1932, son of the late Victor Greg and Helen Ruth (Wolfe) Shook. Lowell proudly served his country in the United States Army following his graduation from Miami University. Lowell worked faithfully for many years at the Credit Life Insurance Co. and other insurance companies, including American Modern Home and Prudential, and after retirement found joy in assisting seniors with their taxes at United Senior Services, where he was also a member. He was a faithful member of the Northridge United Methodist Church and Northridge



Lions Club. Lowell was an avid supporter of Kenton Ridge and could be found at any kind of school related event. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Constance (Walsh) Shook; two sons, David Shook and Kenneth (Lori) Shook; one granddaughter, Rosemary; sister, Carolyn Rickabaugh; along with a niece and several nephews. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Matthew McCabe. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 am – 1 pm in the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Rd., Springfield, where a celebration of Lowell's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ken Woode officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. A live-stream will be available via the Northridge UMC Facebook, www.facebook.com/



numc4610/live or YouTube Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Lowell's name to Northridge United Methodist Church, Northridge Lions Club or United Senior Services. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



