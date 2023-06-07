Shonkwiler, Martha Jeanne



Martha Jeanne Shonkwiler, 97, of Springfield, passed from this life to be with the Lord she loved and served on June 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Wayne and Howard, and her husband, Phil who she was married to for 61 years before his death in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Barry) Shelley, 2 grandsons, Bryan (Hannah) Shelley and Bradley (Amy) Shelley, and 4 great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Logan, Gavin, and Felicity. Martha was a member of First Christian Church for over 70 years where she served in many different roles during the time. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Dave Augustus. Entombment to follow the funeral service at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church in memory of Martha. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



