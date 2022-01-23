SHONKWILER, Curtis E.



Curtis E. Shonkwiler, 77, passed away peacefully on January 15th, 2022. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio, on May 28th, 1944, as the oldest son to his parents Clyde E. and Edna L. (Moore) Shonkwiler. Curtis joined the military after graduating high school in July of 1962, and his first assignment was in Yokota Air Base in Japan. He was later assigned to McClellan Air Force Base in California in January of 1965. Curt was honorably discharged in 1968 as a Sergeant and remained a proud Air Force Veteran throughout his life. He worked for the London Correctional Facility from 1969-1995 and retired as a Correctional Supt. Asst. Left to cherish his memory are his two brothers: Dave (Linda) Shonkwiler, Gary (Brenda) Shonkwiler; his three sons: Tony (Crystal) Shonkwiler of Springfield, David (Michelle) Shonkwiler of Tennessee, and Chuck Shonkwiler of Springfield; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend Louella Nelson. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife



Jennie, with whom he looked forward to being reunited with. A celebration of Curt's life will be planned for the Spring. He will be loved and remembered for his heartfelt laughter and



a generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the



charity of your choosing. Services for Curtis are in the care of



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To express online condolences, visit www.littletonandrue.com.



