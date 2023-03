Sholder, Len "Butch"



Leonard Paul Sholder, age 84, of Lebanon, OH, died Monday, 6 March 2023, at Trinity of Beavercreek, OH. A visitation will be held on Friday, 10 March 2023 5-7 PM with the memorial service on Saturday, 11 March 2023, 11AM, both at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springboro, OH. A complete obituary can be found at www.hoskinsfh.com/.