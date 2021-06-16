SHOEMAKER, Linda Sue



66, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Middletown on March 1, 1955, to parents, Emerson and Bernice (Renfro) Wendt. Linda adored children. She taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Middletown for over 30 years and had worked at Goeckler's Preschool. She loved her family, was a loving wife and awesome mom and enjoyed family



vacations to Michigan. Linda is survived by her husband, Larry W. Shoemaker; sons, Ben (Kat) Shoemaker, Chris (Monica) Shoemaker and Matt (Alaina) Shoemaker; daughter, Joni



(Nelson) Janney; sisters, Barb (Rick) Nein and Debbie Wendt; grandchildren, Mia, Monroe and Nicholas; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, with Pastor K. Scott Robertson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



