SHOATES, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHOATES, John

John Shoates of Xenia, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice in Dayton. John was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. John retired from WPAFB after working 38 years as an engineer in Flight Systems Engineering Division. He is

survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean and daughters Joyette Bowen and Jacqueline Robinson. His Home Going Service is Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio. Masked Walk-thru visitation from 12 noon till time of Service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

