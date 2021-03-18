SHIVERDECKER, Robert E.



Age 75 of Brookville, passed away peacefully at his residence March 16, 2021. He was born July 12, 1945, to the late Eunice M. (Treinen) and Robert E. Shiverdecker Sr. in Dayton, Ohio. Bob was the Manager of Brookville Lake Estates for several years, Owner of Brookville Lawn & Garden for 14 years, and was Advertisement Production Director for Dayton Daily News for 22 years before retiring. Bob served on the board and was President of the Dayton Daily Newspaper/WHIO TV Federal Credit Union. He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Bob was the first President of T-ball Little League at Hardscrabble Park. He was also a member for more than 40 years of Millennium Lodge #0779 Masonic Temple. He is survived by his sisters: Pat (David) McGrew of Tipp City,



Carol Orange of Tipp City, brother: Thomas Shiverdecker of Northern Ohio, nieces and nephews: Robyn Price, Robert Hoke, Lisa (John) McDaniel, Mark (Shannon) Hoke, Robert Blattner, best friends: Tim and Connie Hobbs and Michael and



Holly McCreery, numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, 1 great-great-niece, and many relatives and friends who will cherish his memory. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery in Clayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417) or the Wounded



Warrior Project (Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com