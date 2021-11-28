SHIVELY, William "Bill"



Age 73, of Hawkinsville, GA, formerly of Huber Heights,



departed this life to enter his eternal home on November 11, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.



He graduated from Wayne High School in 1967, where he met his wife, Vickie. He actively served four years in the U.S Navy after high school. Aside from working for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and later transferring to Robins Air Force Base where he retired with a combined 31 years of federal service, Bill was never one to sit around. He could be found on the golf course at Southern Hills. Bill was a talented golfer which won him tournaments, six hole-in-ones, and was a highly regarded competitor. Additionally, his love of the game brought many trips with several of his golf buddies which he often reminisced about.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Vickie (Officer) Shively; two daughters, Holly (Shively) Wynne and husband Tim of Hawkinsville, GA; Heather (Shively) Reittinger and



Jeremy of Tipp City; and six wonderful grandchildren: Carrie Margaret, Jacob (Jake), Presley, Olivia, Rhyan, and Reece. He leaves behind one sister Janet Baugh of Tipp City, brother-in-law Ed (Judy) Officer, sister-in-law Teresa (Dan) Young, sister-in-law Jamie Myers, several nieces and nephews, and cousins all whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his



parents and brother, James (Jim) Shively.



Celebration of Life will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 PM until service time. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at 6585 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Hawkinsville High School c/o Hawkinsville High School Golf Team, 24 Red Devil Dr., Hawkinsville, GA 31036 or charity of your choice.

