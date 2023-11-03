Shively, Lloyd

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Shively, Lloyd L.

Lloyd L. Shively, age 98 of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the First United Church of Christ, 400 North Main Street, Lewisburg. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church.

Funeral Home Information

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lewisburg

411 North Commerce Street

Lewisburg, OH

45338

https://www.barnesfuneralhome.com

