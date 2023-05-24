Shirk, Peggy Sue



Peggy Sue Shirk, 72, of Springfield, passed away May 18, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 17, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Moncie Dallas and Irene Mae (Hale) Walters. Peggy loved spending time with her family, singing, and taking trips to Kentucky. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Donald N. Shirk; three children, Crystal Potter, Craig (Shannon) Griffin, and Jason (Joey Beth) Shirk; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Ed) Hitchcock, Dallas "Buddy" (Sharon) Fairchild, and Doug (Terry) Fairchild; special friend, Harriet Farish; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and special niece, Rachel Fairchild. Private services will be held for Peggy's family with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

