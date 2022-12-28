SHIRK, Marcella



Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Eubank, Kentucky, the daughter of Harlan and Thelma Elliott. Marcella retired from Middletown Regional Hospital where she worked as a Nurse's Aide and secretary in the Cardiac Care Unit. She is reunited in death with her infant son, Jeffery Keith; parents, Harlan and Thelma Elliott; sister, Ruth Kash; brother, Eli Gene Elliott; granddaughter, Amber Bolen; sons-in-law, Ralph "Butch" Butterbaugh and Eldon "Gene" Kimmons.



Marcella is survived by her Daughters, Cynthia Kimmons, Brenda (husband, Kenny) Bolen, Peggy (husband, Sammy) Hoffman; Son, William Shirk; grandchildren, Keith Bolen, Wesley Bolen, Carl David Butterbaugh Kimmons; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brytani and Lucas.



Visitation will be 11am-12pm, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. The funeral service will follow at 12pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Keith Bolen's go fund me: https://gofund.me/a1b3b9c5. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

