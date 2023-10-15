Shirey, Edwin T.



Edwin T. Shirey, 95, of Lewistown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He was born in Clark County, Ohio on August 26, 1928, to the late Edwin N. and Dorothy (Todd) Shirey.



He is also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Ann (Whitmer) Shirey; his daughter, Dottie Elliott; and brothers: John and Bob Shirey.



Edwin is survived by his sons: Edwin T. Shirey of Lewistown, DJ (Paula) Shirey of Rushsylvania; grandchildren: Eric (Brenda) Elliot of Virginia, Heather (Jeff) Anders of Springfield, Dan Shirey of Lima, David (Billie) Shirey of Russells Point; step-grandson, C.J. Cummins of Tennessee; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; brother, Bill Shirey of Lewistown who helped Edwin in his later years and kept him laughing; his sisters: Corrine Smith of Springfield, Barb Huffman of Springfield, Judy Shelby of Florida, and Dorothy Burke of Arizona.



Edwin proudly served his country in both the Air Force and Navy as a mess sergeant in occupied Japan and the Korean War. He later retired from Robbins Myers in Springfield at the age of 58 after working there for 42 years. Edwin enjoyed retirement by spending most of his time fishing and hunting. He was also a lifelong member of the VFW 1031 Post, Springfield where he enjoyed supplying fresh fish for their fish fries.



There will be a private family service planned for Edwin at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the VFW 1031 Post, 1237 E. Main Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503.



