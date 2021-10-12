SHIPMAN, Brian



Age 49, of Dayton, passed away October 8, 2021. He was born May 5, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Alene Shipman; and brother, Joel Shipman. Brian is survived by his father, Herbert Shipman; brothers: Herb Shipman Jr. (Lori) and Rick Shipman (Pamela); sister, Debbie Hendricks (Mark); many nieces and nephews. Brian was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Cincinnati Reds,



Bengals and Bearcats. He loved to fish, was a great cook and caregiver to his father. Brian was a giver with a kind heart and loved spending time with his family. A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Brian or leave a special message for his family, please visit



