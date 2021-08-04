springfield-news-sun logo
SHILT, Anna

SHILT, Anna Louise

Anna Louise Shilt, 81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in her home. She was born April 29, 1940, in Townsend, Montana, the daughter of Myron Lyman and Sarah (Moore) Jones. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School. She is survived

by her children, Sandra McFadden, Eric (Corinna) Shilt, and Sherri Barnett; five grandchildren Amy McFadden, Amanda Mounts, Shawn Mounts, Erica Moore, and Dustin Shilt; two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty-one years Gerald Shilt; grandsons, Joshua McFadden and Derrick Shilt; sister Kay Frederick. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday. Burial will follow in Highland

Memorial Cemetery. You may express condolences to the

family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

