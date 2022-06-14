SHERWOOD, Robert Keith



Robert Keith Sherwood, age 91, of Beavercreek, passed away on June 10, 2022. He was born in McConnelsville, Ohio, on October 13, 1930, the son of the late Earl and Mollie Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 57 years, Doris Sherwood; and his son, Bruce Sherwood. Robert is survived by his son, Greg (Mary) Sherwood; daughter, Laura Holman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Annabelle Steele. Robert served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army, during the Korean War. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering on his Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-1:00pm, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30pm, at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, Wreaths Across America, Hospice of Dayton or any other Veterans charity of your choice. To share a memory of Robert with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



