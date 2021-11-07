SHERRY, Kae

SHERRY (Roth), Kae



Passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. She was born in Dayton on Jan. 27, 1937. Preceded in death by Robert E. Sherry husband and father. Survived by 2 sons, Mark and wife Jan of Roanoke, VA., and Brett and his wife Becky in Scottsdale, AZ. 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred in Woodland Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Marion's Pizza (Shroyer Rd. and Patterson Blvd.) on November 13 at 4:30 pm.

