SHERMAN, Lynda L.



Age 73 of Dayton, passed unexpectedly on Aug. 24, 2021.



Lynda was a proud retiree of Kroger after 36 yrs. She is survived by her 2 children, Rick (Carol) Sherman, and Angela (Tim) Mullins. She had 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grand daughter that she absolutely adored, Zach Rainwater, Aja Cooper, Isabel Lewis, and Hailey Rainwater....Gma loved you guys so much!! She's also survived by her sister, Patty Sherman. Lynda had many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. To know her, was to love her. She had a kind heart and would do anything for anybody or animal.



Services will be held Sunday, Sept 5, from 11a-1p at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave.

