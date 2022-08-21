SHERMAN, Donald

SHERMAN, Sr., Donald E.



Donald E. Sherman, Sr., age 86, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 13, 1935, to the late John and Emma Sherman. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers: Dale, Elmer, and Paul; and sisters: Rita, Edna Mae, Marie, and Velma. Don is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Sherman; children: Donald (Brenda) Sherman, Jr., Diane (Bob) Morris, David (Peggy) Sherman, Dan Sherman, and Daryl (Jenny) Sherman; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends who loved him very much. A gathering will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4pm-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

