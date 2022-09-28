SHERMAN, Bertha "Bert"



81, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, one day short of her 82nd birthday from a sudden illness. Born Bertha Copper on September 26, 1940, in Philadelphia and was married to Larry Sherman on July 3, 1961, until his passing in 1989. She was then in a committed relationship to John Binger for over 20 years until his passing in 2017. She leaves behind three loving sons, their wives, and six grandchildren.



Bert graduated from Bartram High School in Philadelphia in 1958 and completed a number of focused college courses throughout her career as a bank teller then as an assistant at an investment firm until her retirement in 1999 after 20 years in her final position. She enjoyed traveling but most especially spending time with family. She was a member of the Vandalia Lioness (and Lions) club for nearly four decades serving as Treasurer from 1994-99 and held other Board of Director positions as well. She was especially proud to have been a Navy wife.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Copper (Pursley) and father, Daniel Copper, her husband Larry Sherman, Sr., her committed friend John Binger, and her brothers, Harry Copper and Dan Copper. She is survived by her sisters Esther (Rich) Beckley and Fran (Bill-deceased) Smith, her brother Bob (Ann) Copper, her three sons: Larry Sherman, Jr. (Wanda Gibson), John Sherman (Mojgan), and Steve Sherman (Casey) as well as six grandchildren: Tai Sherman, Jin Sherman, Ashton Sherman, Alyssa Sherman, Chloe Callison, and Cody Callison and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends can pay their respects Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Royal Oak Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband of nearly 28 years. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377.

