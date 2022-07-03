SHERIDAN, John R.



81, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Wooded Glen Nursing Home. John was born January 22, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harold and Marjorie (Melvin) Sheridan. He was a member of the first graduating class in 1959 from Shawnee High School. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1992 from the Springfield City Fire Department. John always cherished the strong brotherhood of the firefighters. In his spare time, John loved to fish, dance and listen to music. John and Judy made lots of good memories with friends at Jerry's Restaurant in Clifton, OH, where they ate breakfast almost every day. His survivors include his wife, Judy (Mault) Sheridan; two nieces, Kim LeVan McCombs and Lori (Johnny Bush) LeVan; great-nephew and best buddy, Cole LeVan Bush; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Sheridan LeVan; brother-in-law, Carl "Red" LeVan; and dear friend, Harold Skeen. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Wooded Glen, especially Bridget January and Kris Anderson, for their kind and exceptional care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with a Firefighter Turnout beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

