SHEPHERD, Evelyn



Evelyn Jean Shepherd, age 85, of Washington Twp., passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at AustinTrace Health & Rehabilitation. She was born June 6, 1937, in Brookville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ward and Ethel (Hoff) Weaver. She graduated from Brookville High School Class of 1955. Evelyn was a farm girl with a kind heart and a hearty laugh. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and hosted many fish frys. Her most requested dish was her banana pudding. Evelyn worked at Standard Oil Co. (SOHIO) for over 28 years. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Mary Kiefer and Beverly (Steve) Ney; sisters, Shirley Jackson of Brookville, OH, Carolyn Rath of Centerville, OH, and Annabelle (Pete) Haager of Richmond, IN; granddaughters, Crystal (Randall) Ney of Miamisburg, OH, and Amanda Ney of West Carrollton, OH; great-grandchildren, Harley Quinn and Rowan Eisley Wilbur; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Elmer H. (Haze) Shepherd; and son-in-law, Paul Kiefer. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.

