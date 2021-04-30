X

April 27, 2021

SHEPHERD, Anita Joyce

Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two weeks. Anita was born July 3, 1933, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and moved to Ohio in 1950. She was employed for 25 years as a cashier at Bloomfield Elementary School of the

Trenton School System. Anita was a gifted pianist and played for many area Southern Gospel Groups as well as many churches over the years. She was a member of the Amanda United Methodist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Elmer William and Bertie Mae (Snodgrass) Dalton; her husband, Hascue Shepherd in 2002; one son, Randy Shepherd in 2020; four brothers, Clarence, Bill, Larry and Danny; and two sisters, Evelyn and Margaret. She is survived by one daughter, Gina Lynn (David) McClaskey;

David's children and grandchildren, Shauna Marie (Brandon) Smith, Kate Elizabeth Jocson and Kara Lynn Shipp and grandchildren, Bryce, Maci, Isabelle and Wesley; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Quest Church, 6933

Hendrickson Road, Middletown, 45044, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Fred Napier and Pastor Ken Henderson officiating. Private entombment will be at the

convenience of the family at Woodside Mausoleum, Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Amanda United Methodist Church, 1315 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


