SHELTON, Marguerite

2 hours ago

SHELTON (nee Justice), Marguerite J.

Marguerite J. Shelton, nee Justice, 93, of Waterloo, IL, died June 19, 2022, in Waterloo, IL. She was born December 18, 1928, in Ashland, KY. She lived most of her life in Dayton, OH.

She is survived by her children Linda (Doug) Huelsman and

Michael (Virginia) Shelton; grandchildren Brian Huelsman, Andrew (Melanie) Shelton, and Jeffrey (April) Shelton; great-grandchildren Cecilia and Lillian Shelton; brother Robert (Irene) Justice; other relatives; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Cecil Shelton; parents Paul Justice and Carrie Morrow (nee Stamper); and sister

Loretta Jean Durham.

Marguerite retired from Elder-Beerman. She loved her family and music filled her life.

The family would like to thank the staff of Waterloo Garden Place and Hospice of Southern Illinois for helping make

Marguerite's last days on earth peaceful.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

