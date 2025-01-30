Shelton, Joan

SHELTON (Weis), Joan Rae



Joan Rae (Weis) Shelton passed away on January 26, 2025, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Shelton Sr. Joan's life was a testament to love, faith, family, and fun. She is survived by her son, Ken (Luann) Shelton Jr.; grandsons, Zach (Katie) Shelton, Travis (Andrea Ames) Shelton, and Kyle (Kellie) Shelton; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Tom Morrow; and dear friend, Patty Eberle. Friends and family are invited to attend her viewing services at WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Rd, on Sunday, February 2, from 4:00-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Monday, February 3, at 11:00 am, followed by a final prayer at Calvary Chapel at 1:00 pm to honor Joan's remarkable life. While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her memory will forever be cherished by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



