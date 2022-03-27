SHELLHAUSE, Mary

SHELLHAUSE (nee: Morton), Mary "Kathleen"



89, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born on February 12, 1933, to M. Byron and Glenna (nee: Duncan) Morton in Pleasant Hill, OH.



Preceded in death by her parents, a sister (Rebecca) who died in infancy, and her loving husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Shellhause. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Alan



(Rebecca) Shellhause of London, OH, and Steven Morton (Annetta) Shellhause of Florence, KY, one daughter, Mary Ann Holt of Sunman, IN, one brother, Roger Fredrick Morton, nephews Barry (Elizabeth) Morton and Ty (Heather) Morton, 9 grandchildren, Lesley Chambers, Dana (Shawn) Zackey, Jessica (Zac) Toms, Bonnie (Nathan) Morris, Daniel (Allison) Shellhause, Kurt (Ashley) Shellhause, Steven (Angela) Holt, Brett Holt and Ryan Shellhause and 19 great-grandchildren.



Kathy was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School Class of 1951 and even wrote the school's fight song still in use today. A graduate of Miami (OH) University with a degree in music education she was also a church organist for decades at the Vandalia United Methodist Church. She resided in Vandalia, OH, for the first 53 years of her life, and after a decade split between Dublin, OH, and Iowa City, IA, she spent the remainder of her life in Lebanon, OH, where she was member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation's M. Byron Morton Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://vandalia-butlerfoundation.org/index.html. Online condolences may be sent to the family by



visiting www.hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

