Shearer, Kathy

Shearer (Brashear), Kathy Jo



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathy Jo Shearer (Brashear), who left us peacefully on March 14, 2025, at the age of 59. Kathy was born on July 13, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a devoted general manager for Ovations at the Dayton Convention Center. She loved helping others and touched many lives through her work. She is survived by her mother, Carole Hollingsworth; her children, Emily Cupp (Robert Cupp), Samantha Shearer (Clinton Jones), and Molly Shearer (Brady Wolf); her grandchildren, Lyle, Sawyer, and Ryder; her niece and nephew, Amanda Marshall (Austin Marshall) and Adam Hannen (Mary Hannen); and her sister, Kimberly A. Brashear (Paul Hannen). She is preceded in death by her brother, Ray Leslie Brashear and her daughter, Erica Nicole Deters. Kathy was followed in death by her father, Ray Thomas Brashear on 3/19/2025. Kathy had a love for fishing and bowling, a passion for spending time with her family, and a heart that welcomed everyone with kindness and warmth. She cherished her time at her happy places-Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and "The Farm." Her laughter, smile, and generosity will be deeply missed.



Please join us at Red Brick Social Room, 407 High St., Waynesville, OH 45068, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 26 p.m., to celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Ronald McDonald House in Kathy's memory.



