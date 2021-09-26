SHAWEN, Harley "Jim"



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away on September 19, 2021. Harley was born in Dayton, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1926. Harley was a 1944 graduate of Fairview High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He proudly served aboard the USS Oregon City cruiser, and the USS Lake Champlain "Champ" aircraft carrier during World War II. He enjoyed his Marine Corps reunions, camaraderie, stories shared, and



places visited. "Once a Marine, Always a Marine". Harley



retired from NCR after 43 years, working in both Dayton and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. He held over a dozen U.S. patents while with NCR. From 1956-1972, Harley enjoyed being the CYO basketball coach at St. Albert the Great school. In retirement, Harley and his wife Connie enjoyed traveling the U.S. and overseas. Upon retirement, they purchased a winter home at Southwinds MHP in Sarasota, Florida. He cherished his years with his wife Connie, and the family they created. Harley was a loving, generous, and proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Harley was preceded in death by his



parents; loving wife, Connie; and great-grandsons, Ethan and Landon Shawen. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Mike (Debbie) Shawen of Xenia, OH, Patti Shawen of Dayton, OH, David (Amy) Shawen of Tigard, OR, and Gregg (Shelia) Shawen of Kettering, OH; grandchildren, Trevor (Kristy) Shawen of Somerset, NJ, Derek (Kari) Shawen of Bellbrook, OH, Preston (Megan) Shawen of Kettering, OH, Chelsea (Mitch) Schlagbaum of Tigard, OR, Cooper Shawen of Eugen, OR, Nathan Shawen of Beaverton, OR, Dayton (Katie) Shawen of Kettering, OH, and Oliver Shawen of Kettering, OH; great-grandchildren, Max, Aurelia, Brinley, Harley, Allie, Bentley, and Savannah. Family will greet friends from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm Thursday, September 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will be held Friday,



October 1 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be made at www.routsong.com.

