Obituaries | 4 hours ago

SHAW, Sandra L.

71, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2021, in Springfield

Regional Medical Center

surrounded by her loving

family. She was born March 18, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Juanita

(Shipley) Eaton. Sandra

enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by four children, Tina L. Shaw,

Constance (Chuck) Damewood, Daniel W. Shaw and Torrie G. Shaw (Jason Trimble); eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings; Paul

(Tammy) Eaton, Carolyn S. Eaton and Tammy Kennedy and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Kay Shaw; a grandson, Dalton Shaw; her soul mate, Daniel Shaw and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM unit 8:00PM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandra's family.

Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

