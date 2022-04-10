SHAW, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Shaw passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 30th in Lenoir City, TN. Born and raised in Springfield, OH, Bob was an avid



fisherman who could be found near any body of water whispering, "Here fishy, fishy".



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joan Shaw; his brother, Steve Shaw; and his sister, Carolyn Shaw.



He is survived by his children, Robert "Rob" Shaw and Julia Shaw Taylor; his grandchildren, Noah Shaw and Micah Shaw; his sisters, Debbie Fleming and Lisa Shaw; his brothers, Mike Shaw, Billy Shaw and David Shaw; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A private memorial will be held at a later date for family and close family friends.

