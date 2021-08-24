SHAW, Joyce L.



Age 85 of Englewood, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her home. She was born January 25, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Wanna Reeder. Joyce graduated from Fairview High School. Preceded in death by her husband Bill in 1994 and son-in-law Dan Rhoden in 2012. Survived by a daughter Debbie Rhoden of Englewood, son Ray Shaw of Troy, 3 grandchildren Zach (Anna) Shaw, Jeremy Shaw, and Sarah Rhoden, 1 great-grandchild Sylvia Shaw, a sister Jane (Wally) Ward, and daughter-in-law Robin Shaw. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Sharon Banks. The family will receive guests Friday at 12 noon until time of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent



www.bakerhazelsnider.com