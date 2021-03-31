SHAW, Josephine Sauerland



A longtime resident of Morgan Township, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on April 3, 1927, to William and Evelyn (Grau) Bolser. Jo graduated from



Morgan School of Okeana, OH. Jo is survived by her four



children, Sharon (Ron) McNabney, Judy Watts, Debra (Paul) Day and Shirley (Larry) Kerr and grandchildren, Justin, Joel (Lindsey), Josh, and Jay (Christine) McNabney and Barbara (Chris) Adams, Geoff



(Megan) and Maggie Watts, Stephanie (Pete) Rusterholz, Ryan (Erin) Kerr, Brandon (Kate) Kerr, Brittany (Brian) Houchin, and Leah (Kevin) Washam and 20 great-grandchildren. Jo is also survived by her prior husband and special friend, Dale Shaw; her sister, Lou Ellen Rogers and brothers, Alvin and Russell Bolser. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy and Virgil Bolser; sister, Doris Starr and son-in-law, Charles Watts. For most of Jo's life she was a farmer's wife raising her 4 daughters with their Dad, Harold Sauerland, on the farm in Springfield Township, Indiana. Jo helped milk a herd of Holsteins every morning and every night. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved a good looking lawn, grew beautiful petunias and enjoyed spending time with her



children and grandchildren. Jo attended Ross Christian Church. She was faithful in attending her seniors group and loved playing Rummikub with friends and family. Thanks to the loving care of daughter Debra Day, Mom was always able to stay in her home. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, Friday, April 2, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Morgan Township EMS or an organization of your choice.



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com