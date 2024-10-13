Shaw, Freeland V.



Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Dr. Herman L Walker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



