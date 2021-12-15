SHAW, Dennis Wayne



Age 66, passed away December 11, 2021. He was born June 23, 1955, in the former Highland Community Hospital in Hillsboro to the late Ivan Dale and Betty (Holmes) Shaw. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School where he lettered in many sports, selected to the National Honor Society and was a Buckeye Boys State Delegate. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a BS in Biology. He spent his entire



forty-year professional career in environmental sciences,



initially in the Dayton area, first at a government agency then with an engineering firm where he traveled extensively across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He started his own consulting company, Shaw Environmental Inc, in the early 90's. His past time activities included playing golf, tournament bass fishing, traveling with his partner Diane, and participating in many other sports and outdoor activities. He was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of Hillsboro Elks BPOE Lodge 361 and a member of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church. Dennis is survived by his life partner of thirty years



Diane Shoemaker; sister Diane Shaw; aunt Louella Shaw; uncle Thad (Marilyn) Gossett; and many cousins and friends. In



addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Spencer Shaw, Jean Holmes Gossett, Isla Jean Shaw Smithson, Ray Smithson, Isabelle Holmes Kier and Clarence Kier. At his



request, the Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro will handle his cremation and no services will be held. In lieu of cards or flowers, he suggested donations to Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 in memory of his beloved golden retrievers Marley and Maggie. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

