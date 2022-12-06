SHARP, Patricia Ann



53, of New Carlisle, passed away December 2, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 22, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of George and Patricia (Brown) Poe. Mrs. Sharp enjoyed drawing, fishing and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by four children, Jamie Patten, Annette (Daniel) Parker, Ruth Patten and Adam Sharp; grandchildren, Christie, Alyssa, Sophia, Richard and Riverlynn; siblings, Tammie (William) Corbett, George (Brenda) Poe and Rick Burnett, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Donnelsville Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

