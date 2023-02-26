SHARP, Marguerite W.



94, of Kettering, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Marguerite was born on October 27, 1928, in Ramey, PA, to the late Arthur and Marjorie (Packer) Williams. She received her Bachelors in Education from Penn State University and was a lifetime member of the Dayton PSU Alumni Association. She loved teaching children with learning disabilities and retired after 30 years. She and her husband Lou were the co-owners of The Culinary Company, a kitchen specialty store, for over 15 years. In the 1970's she also served on the Kettering Historical Society board. A longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, she enjoyed cooking for different church functions and hosting a bible study group in her home. Marguerite was an avid Bridge player and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lou, her parents, siblings Marian, James (Tona), and Richard. Marguerite is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn Biggins (Nick); her sons, Tom (Nancy) and John (Cheryl); grandchildren, Courtney (Kevin) Najimi, Madeline (Alex Wadner) Sharp, and Andrew Sharp; great-grandchildren, Amelia Najimi, Oliver Najimi, and Emma Wadner, and other family. Marguerite wanted to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Kettering Medical Center. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. Family will also greet friends following the service at the church. Private inurnment will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church Organ Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

