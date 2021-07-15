springfield-news-sun logo
X

SHARP, Drue

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHARP, Drue Willie

Born February 22, 1939, in Barrows County, GA, to Artis and Pearlie Mae Lattimore. Passed away July 5, 2021, age 82. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Linda F. Sanford, Valisa L. Shields

(Terry), Stephen L. Sharp (Faye), Stacy J. Sharp, Tracey R. Hurley (Larry, Sr.), and Chief Petty Officer April N. Teasley, USN, one sister Hattie E. Lattimore Washington, and host of grandchildren,

great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021, from 11am

until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Church, 621

Lafayette Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top