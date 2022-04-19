SHANNON, Thomas J.



85 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 11, 1937, the son of Leon and Cecilia (Zettler) Shannon. He was educated at St. Peters Catholic School and was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. On May 28, 1960, in St. Ann Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Mary Jo (Fontaine) Shannon. From this marriage 4 children were born. Tom's



career took him to Sealtest, Champion Papers and the City of Hamilton where he retired as the superintendent of Water Production. During his employment he earned a Class 4 Certification in Water Treatment. He also taught Basic Water treatment for the State of Ohio. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter's in Chains Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. He was honorably discharged from the Navy serving from 1955 - 1957. He was a member of the BPOE Elks, Monkey Mutual Aid



Society, Knights of Columbus #968 and St. Peter's in Chains Resurrection Choir. He volunteered at The Community Meal Center where he was known as "The Coffee Man". Tom was regularly seen at the Hamilton High football and basketball games taking in the tickets. Tom had many a fond memory of the times and events he shared with his family who meant the world to him. He had many friends through the various



organizations and clubs that he belonged. His love of golf brought him to the Hamilton City Golf Club and to yearly trips to Myrtle Beach where he played many a spirited game with his golf buddies.



Survivors besides his wife Mary Jo, include his children, Patty Wren, Thomas (Tammy) Shannon II, Carolyn "Missie" Shannon and Douglas (Laura) Shannon, grandchildren Cecelia Shannon, Thomas Shannon III, Carolyn (Matt) Sexton, Nathaniel Wren and Jacob Shannon, sister, Barbara Mainous, brothers-in-law Jack Fontaine and Tom (Janet) Fontaine, sister-in-law Carolyn Fontaine, extended family, Linda Craft, Sandy Sears and Teresa Garrett, numerous loving nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert Shannon, Richard Shannon and Eugene Shannon, his brother in-laws Jack Mainous, Jim Fontaine and Frank Fontaine,



sisters-in-law, Frances Shannon, Phyllis Shannon, Peg Shannon and Tess "Tessie" Fontaine.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Sandy Sears, Teresa Garrett and Hospice of Cincinnati, North Team for all of their care, compassion and commitment during Tom's illness.



Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m at St. Peters in Chains Catholic Church, Hamilton, Ohio with Fr. Edward Hoffman, celebrant. Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Peters in Chains Capital Fund, 451 Ridgelawn Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, Hospice of Cincinnati, North Team, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or The



Community Meal Center, 212 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011.



Online register is available at



Http://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



