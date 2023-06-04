Shannon, Anne Pauline



Anne Pauline Shannon, 87 a resident of Silver City, N.M. formerly of Trotwood, Ohio entered eternal rest on Saturday March 18th at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M. She was born February 1st, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Arend and Bess Bolinger Abel. She was a kind and giving person with a love of her family. She was an excellent cook, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her career was a dedicated to the banking industry and retired from Miami Bank of Fairborn, Ohio, as a Managing Officer and Assistant Vice President.



She is survived by her son, Bruce M. Shannon (Debbie) of Silver City, N.M.; daughter Carmen L. Shannon of Covington, Ky.; Granddaughter Brittany M. Shannon (Joey), great grandson Brody of Safford, Az.; Grandson Brendan M. Shannon (Celina), great granddaughter Tatum, great grandsons Ryan, and Calum of Las Cruces, N.M. Anne is also survived by sister-in-laws, Jean Shannon Wimmers and Ruth Shannon (Dick); and brother-in-law Gary Shannon (Rosemary). She was preceded in death by her husband George L. Shannon Jr.; brother Howard E. Abel (Pat). Inurnment and burial service entrusted by Baker, Hazel, Snider Funeral Home will take place at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio on June 9th at 11:00 am graveside. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

