SHANK, David

SHANK, Sr., David R.



Age 72, passed away on May 10th, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 13, 1950, to Joseph R. and



Christine E. (Hawke) Shank. He was a 1968 graduate of Greenon High School. He immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam and was awarded a purple heart with 2 oak leaf clusters during his 4 year enlistment. Within a year after leaving the Marine Corp, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and retired 16 years later as a Master Sergeant in 1989. He then started his own company, D&D Siding and Home Repair, near Enon, Ohio. He enjoyed flea markets, antiquing, mushrooming (in the Spring), fishing, tinkering on his many projects and spending time with his friends at the 'V' (VFW #8437) in Enon. He was



preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph W. Shank; brother-in-law, Chuck Smith. He is survived by sons, David R. Shank Jr. (Candy) of Jefferson Hills, PA, and Daniel C. Shank (Jody) of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Brandon, Anastasia (Devin) Parsons, Kyler, Colton, Ashton and Bailey; great-grandson, Jayce Parsons; sisters, Edna Smith and Doris (Steve) Huffman; sister-in-law, Vickie Shank; several cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends, Sherry (Southward) Williams, Mike and Beth Blevins, and Doug and Tamara Tucker. Per



David's wishes there will be no visitation or memorial service. He has donated his body to Wright State Medical School. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or a favorite charity. The family would like to thank Kettering Hospital/Kettering Cancer Center and the staff/volunteers of Hospice for the support and care of our loved one through his last journey.

