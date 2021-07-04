SHAKE, Jeffrey Alan



Jeffrey Alan Shake, age 53, of Miamisburg, OH, and formerly of Fairborn, OH, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born November 2, 1967, in



Cincinnati, OH.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice L Shake; his sister, Karen Walters; and his parents, Max and Dorothy Shake. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Tieding, of Colorado; brother, Gregory Shake, of Miamisburg; sister, Lisa Holman, of Miamisburg; and sister, Tammy Grimes, of Cincinnati, OH.



Jeffrey (meaning of the name Jeffrey is "God's Peace") enjoyed his family, working hard, tinkering with computers, and taking care of his cat, Smoke. He will be dearly missed



by his loved ones. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling



arrangements. May God grant you his eternal peace, Jeff. We love you brother, always and forever.

